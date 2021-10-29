YG is back with a new G-Funk banger to take advantage of the unseasonably warm weather in California. “Sign Language” is exactly what its title suggests: A gangbanging anthem encouraging listeners to talk with their hands, whether throwing up their sets or throwing punches at foes. With a drop-top-worthy beat from Realmind and Terrace Martin, YG leads a caravan of lowriders through the streets of LA, shows off some tricky footwork in a parking lot, and posts up at Angels Gate Park in San Pedro to soak up some sun at the picturesque basketball court.

“Sign Language” is YG’s first solo single of the year, but far from his only output so far in 2021. He’s actually had quite the prolific 2021, releasing a pair of projects including Gang Affiliated, a compilation showcase for his 4Hunnid label’s new signees Day Sulan and D3Szn; and Kommunity Service, YG’s joint mixtape with Sacramento rapper Mozzy which featured a string of breakout singles including “Perfect Timing” with Blxst, “Vibe With You” featuring Ty Dolla Sign, and “Dangerous” with Chicago rapper G Herbo. YG also appeared on OhGeesy’s solo single “Big Bad Wolf” and is booked to perform at Snoop Dogg’s Once Upon A Time In LA Festival. Could all this activity mean a follow-up to My Life 4Hunnid is coming soon?

Watch the “Sign Language” video above.