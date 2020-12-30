YG returned in 2020 with his fifth album, My 4Hunnid Life, which saw appearances from Ty Dolla Sign, Gunna, Tyga, Lil Wayne, and more. It also served as the first release through the newly-formed joint venture that YG’s 4Hunnid imprint and Epic Records began this past spring. Now, the Compton rapper is ready to introduce fans to the latest chapter in the 4Hunnid experience thanks to news of a new sneaker, entitled “The Flame,” set to arrive next year.

The rapper shared the news in a post on his Instagram page. The image shows YG behind a trio of sneakers that look awfully similar to the classic Nike Cortez design. Despite the similarity, YG’s sneaker won’t be released in partnership with a shoe brand. But given his roots in Compton, where the Cortez model is very popular, it likely served as inspiration for The Flame’s design.”

The Flame comes with toe tip overlays and exposed stitching that goes along the border of the throat. A large flame design can be found on the lateral and medial walls of the shoe, while the words “The Flame” appears in cursive font on the tongue. For those who are interested, The Flame is set to arrive in March 2021 and will come in white/red, blue/white, black/white, and red/white colorways.

