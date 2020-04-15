YNW Melly’s Request For Early Release Due To COVID-19 Was Denied By A Judge

TMZ reports that YNW Melly’s recent request for early release was denied by a judge. The rapper’s attorney, Bradford Cohen, requested the release earlier this month in documents stating that the Florida rapper had contracted coronavirus and was experiencing severe symptoms, including body aches, headaches, and weight loss down to just 114 lbs. Melly is currently incarcerated in the Broward County Jail awaiting trial for two charges of first-degree murder.

However, the judge in his case denied the request, countering that the rapper would be able to receive special medical treatment in the Broward County Jail if need be by requesting it from the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Melly’s lawyer had initially argued that “the jail is just ill-prepared if his diagnosis takes a turn for the worse,” writing that the facility lacked equipment such as “masks or cleaning supplies that would be beneficial regarding his recovery.”

Meanwhile, the families of Melly’s alleged murder victims — two other rappers associated with Melly’s YNW crew — opposed his release despite his diagnosis, writing in separate statements from their respective attorneys. The family of Christopher Thomas Jr. wrote, “We oppose the release of Jamell Demons (YNW Melly), as is explained in the Motion… We again ask the public to be sensitive of the victims here. They lost children.” Meanwhile, Anthony Williams’ family lawyer expressed sympathy but said, “While our firm and the family of Anthony Williams’ sympathize with anyone affected by COVID-19, we do not believe this justifies pretrial release.”

