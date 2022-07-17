While Yo Gotti’s birthday was in May, the rapper took to the FedEx Forum in Memphis for his annual Birthday Bash concert. Gotti has held the event yearly since 2012, but it was canceled in both 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID pandemic. The concert featured appearances from Boosie Badazz, Lil Durk, SleazyWorld Go, Lil Uzi Vert, EST Gee, Blac Youngsta, Big Boogie, Mozzy, and more. The night went smoothly as planned, but afterward, a man was arrested after he threatened to kill everyone coming from the FedEx Forum.

Fox 13 Memphis reports that the suspect, Elijah Hyman, was distraught due to a recent breakup that he experienced with his girlfriend. Police say that Hyman said he was going to commit suicide and kill everyone that exited Gotti’s concert. Hyman was apprehended by police and taken in for medical treatment and evaluation. The suspect was also found with several weapons in his possession, and as a result, he was charged with commission of the act of terrorism.

Afterward, Gotti thanked the Memphis PD for the work in stopping the potential shooting. “Thank you to the fans, artists and everyone involved behind the scenes for making Birthday Bash a smooth, secure and successful event,” he wrote in the first of three tweets. “We were informed of a potential threat regarding an individual seeking to harm attendees leaving Birthday Bash that occurred 3 hours after our show ended.” He added, “I would also like to thank the Memphis Police Department for their swift and proactive action in ensuring that all attendees returned home safely.”

