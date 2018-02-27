Yo La Tengo’s Latest Single ‘For You Too’ Is An Indie Rock Dream

Matador

Over the past three decades, there’s hardly been a more reliably great entity in the world of indie rock than Yo La Tengo. On March 16th, the Hoboken, New Jersey-based outfit looks to continue their streak of excellence with a brand new album titled There’s A Riot Going On. Today, Yo La Tengo have decided to give their fans another peek into that record in the form of a brand new, dreamy pop single titled “For You Too.”

“For You Too” is the fifth offering that Yo La Tengo has provided off There’s A Riot Going On thus far. The group shared four separate tracks, “You Are Here,” “Shades of Blue,” “She May, She Might,” and “Out of the Pool,” last month after revealing the album’s cover and release date.

You can check out Yo La Tengo’s latest single “For You Too” in the video above and if you want to see the group on the road this Spring, a full list of dates can be found below.

