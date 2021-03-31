Last summer, Young Dolph delivered his seventh album Rich Slave, a 16-track effort that increased to 24 when its deluxe reissue arrived at the beginning of 2021, and which bore contributions from Key Glock, Megan Thee Stallion, G Herbo, and Kenny Muney. The album debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200, making it the highest-charting release of his career. Dolph continued to impress with Dum & Dummer 2, his joint album with fellow Memphis rapper Key Glock, which dropped last week. Unfortunately for fans of Dolph, the new project marks an end to his career, as he took to Instagram to announce his retirement from hip-hop.

“I hope y’all enjoying the new mixtape, it’s my last project putting out,” he revealed in the post’s caption. “I wasn’t gonna tell y’all but i thought y’all should know im done with music. ENJOY.”

While the timing of the news may be unexpected, it’s not the first time that Dolph has announced his retirement. In March 2020, he called it quits from the rap game in order to spend more time with his family. “I’m done doing music so I can go kick it with my son,” he said at the time. “Key Glock is already poised to be the new torchbearer.” The retirement didn’t last long, as he quickly returned to begin the rollout for Rich Slave, which arrived five months later.

Dum & Dummer 2 is out now via Paper Route Empire. Get it here.

Megan Thee Stallion is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.