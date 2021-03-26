Young Dolph And Key Glock Are Ice-Cold In Their NSFW ‘Penguins’ Video

After releasing three singles, “Case Closed,” “Aspen,” and “Sleep With The Roaches,” Young Dolph and Key Glock dropped their Dum And Dummer 2 joint mixtape today/last night, sharing one more video this morning/afternoon: The borderlined-NSFW “Penguins.”

As you may have already figured out, “Penguins” is yet another metaphor for how icy the two Memphis rappers are, and while the video eschews the high-concept theme of the similarly-titled “Aspen,” it gets the job done when it comes to showing off their wealth. For one thing, their complementary Rolls-Royce’s are prominently featured, as is Glock’s truly ridiculous jewelry collection.

The duo stops for gas on the way to the strip club, performing about half the song by the pumps, then spends the rest of the video rapping next to a different kind of pump. If you’re lucky (or unlucky, depending on how you look at it) enough to have returned to working in an office, you may want to wait ’til you get home to watch the full video; although most of the naughtiest parts are helpfully blurred, you might still end up with a lot of explaining to do.

Watch Young Dolph and Key Glock’s “Penguins” video above.

Dum And Dummer 2 is out now on Paper Route EMPIRE. Get it here.