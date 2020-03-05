Memphis rapper Young Dolph is only 34 years old, but he’s already got over a decade in the rap game, which is apparently enough for him to call it quits. Just a few days ago, the Paper Route Empire founder posted an Instagram story saying he was “highly considering quitting music because I really wanna be with my kids 24/7.” Complex reached out for comment and Dolph confirmed: He’s hanging up his mic to go home and be a family man.

“I’m done doing music so I can go kick it with my son,” he told Complex. He says he’s leaving his “empire” in good hands, though: According to a “rep,” Dolph’s protege “Key Glock is already poised to be the new torch bearer.” His Memphis-based label will continue to churn new music from Glock, as well as other signees like Jay Fizzle and Big Moochie Grape. Dolph also seems committed to pushing his previously released music, such as his joint Dum And Dummer tape with Key Glock. The two rappers released an Amsterdam-shot video for “1 Hell Of A Life” yesterday, while Key Glock has his Yellow Tape to promote.

It would be fair for fans to take this retirement announcement with a grain of salt; after all, rappers retire seemingly every six months, only to reappear on the scene when inspiration strikes. However, given all he’s survived and the impressively extensive collection of projects he’s left behind, Dolph has more than earned the right to be more dad than rapper.

