Last year, Young Dolph made the shocking announcement that he was quitting music to focus on his family life. But like several recent retirement announcements (Nicki Minaj, anyone?), it didn’t last long. Young Dolph returned with a bang with his polished album Rich Slave. Now, Young Dolph teams up with Key Glock to turn out even more tunes with their joint track “Case Closed.”

The song opens with a low, measured beat before the two rappers reflect on their rise to success. “Went from sleeping on the floor / Now my jewelry box froze / F*ck a boat, f*ck a store / Counted millions in a coat,” Young Dolph raps in the hook.

Ahead of the song’s release, Young Dolph came up with a clever way to promote his 2020 Rich Slave LP. Rather than go down the typical route of releasing album-specific merch (which he still did), the rapper upped the ante by hosting a giveaway contest with a Lamborghini Aventador as the prize. “Last week i walked in the garage to get on my 4wheeler and i looked at my Lambo and said to myself ‘Dolph u should give someone your aventador and let them enjoy it, u not doin nothin wit it,’” he had said alongside the giveaway.

Listen to “Case Closed” above.