Young Dolph And Megan Thee Stallion Boast About Their Riches On ‘RNB’

It was just two months ago that Young Dolph announced that he would be retiring from music in a post to his Instagram story saying, “highly considering quitting music because I really wanna be with my kids 24/7.” Seemingly confirmed by Complex after reaching out to the Memphis rapper, Dolph had his eyes set on being a family man for the foreseeable future. However, two weeks later he made his return by teasing a new album was set to drop within hours. The album never arrived but fans were given a treat a month later with his “Sunshine” single.

Following the quarantine visual Dolph delivered for “Sunshine,” the Memphis native calls on Megan Thee Stallion as the two work some southern magic on their new single, “RNB.” Showing love to the money-packing guys and girls all around, Dolph and Megan deliver some crisp one-liners for their fans’ enjoyment. Dolph claims that he has “bad b*tches coming in by the twos like a Twix,” while Megan says, “this is not Sesame Street, I don’t kick it with no birds.”

The new single also arrives after Megan notched the first Billboard singles chart-topper of her career courtesy of her “Savage (Remix)” with Beyonce.

Listen to Dolph and Megan’s first collaboration in the video above.

