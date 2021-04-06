Young Dolph & Key Glock’s ‘Rain Rain’ Video Waves Away The Haters

In Young Dolph & Key Glock’s video for their latest single, “Rain Rain,” the two Memphis rappers show off their recreational activities, which include bowling and playing with Nerf guns. Dolph opens the video flipping through a luxury catalogue, while his protege hangs out with women bowling in a black light-bathed private alley in the basement of what looks like their “Aspen” cabin. Dolph returns for a final appearance waving a green-and-blue Nerf gun around in another of the massive house’s spacious hallways.

The rollout for the duo’s second joint album Dum And Dummer 2 has been lengthy and impressive, as they shared videos for multiple tracks from the album, including “Case Closed,” “Aspen,” “Sleep With The Roaches,” “Penguins,” and “Dummest & The Dummest.” In the latter video, the pair discusses their plans for the Aspen cabin, and joke around about scamming rich white women for their favored video location.

In addition to the string of videos officially on Dum And Dummer 2, Dolph and Glock also linked up for videos for “No Sense” and “Green Light,” which appear on Dolph’s album Rich Slave — his final solo album, provided he holds to his threat to retire.

Watch Young Dolph & Key Glock’s “Rain Rain” video above.

Dum And Dummer 2 is out now via Paper Route EMPIRE. Get it here.