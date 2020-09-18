After striking success in 2019 thanks to his guest feature on Dreamville’s Revenge Of The Dreamers III compilation album, Young Nudy is back in action in 2020 with his brand new single, “All White.” The single comes with a new video that finds the Atlanta rapper at what appears to be a kickback with a few of his homies, which includes 21 Savage, who makes a cameo appearance in the video, and plethora of women who all seem to be having a great time.

Moving inside the house, Young Nudy lays off some quick-paced bars before return to the backyard to join his friends.

The new song comes after Young Nudy kicked off the year with his Anyways tape. Led by tracks like “Understanding,” which he debuted a journeying music video for, the Atlanta rapper debuted 16 tracks on the entirely solo effort. In addition to the new mixtape, Nudy appeared on fellow Atlanta rapper Deante Hitchcock’s debut album, Better, with “Attitude” and earned his first platinum plaque of his career thanks to Revenge Of The Dreamers III, an album that also gave him his first Grammy nomination. His 2019 also included the joint album Sli’merre with Pi’erre Bourne, which sported highlight songs like “Extendo” with Lil Uzi Vert and “Shotta” with Megan Thee Stallion,

Watch the “All White” video above.