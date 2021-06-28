Atlanta rapper Young Nudy is taking his dueling alter egos on the road for the Dr. Ev4l vs. Rich Shooter tour beginning this August. The 10-city tour starts in Houston, TX, and ends in Boston, MA, hitting Charlotte, Memphis, Nudy’s native Atlanta, New York, and Philadelphia along the way. The tour is in support of his new album Dr. Ev4l, which features guest appearances from Nudy’s cousin 21 Savage, G Herbo, and Lil Uzi Vert, and is supported by the singles “2Face” with G Herbo and “Dr Ev4l.” 21 Savage appears on “Child’s Play.”

Nudy, who is coming off a successful 2020 in which he released the well-received Anything and featured as a guest on Deante’ Hitchcock’s Better single “Attitude,” enjoyed increased attention thanks to singles like “All White,” “Never,” and “Vice City.” He was also the subject of a viral video of students crashing through the floor of an Airbnb as they turned up to the sounds of his breakout single “EA.”

You can get more information on the Dr. Ev4l vs. Rich Shooter tour here and check out the tour’s dates and venues below.

8/6 — Houston, TX @ House of Blues

8/7 — Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

8/11 — Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

8/12 — Memphis, TN @ Growlers

8/13 — Atlanta, GA @ Believe

8/14 — Birmingham, AL @ Zydeco

8/18 — Silver Springs, MD @ Filmore

8/19 — New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre

8/20 — Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

8/21 — Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall