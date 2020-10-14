Young Nudy’s hot streak continues as the Atlanta native returns with his new song “Never.” The new single is a straight-forward effort that finds him discussing the dos and don’ts in his life. Throughout he lays down the law with sinister lines like, “I ain’t never goin’ broke for no ho, never / Forever, I’ma be rich, n****, forever, forever / You play with me, you dyin’, n****, whatever.”

Young Nudy’s DJ and engineer, Bradley “DJ BJ” Whitaker, previously spoke with Revolt about his upcoming project, Nudy Land 2, and how the coronavirus pandemic affected it. “He likes recording in different places, so we’ll probably take a couple of trips to different cities. It might be a month process, it might be a year process,” BJ said. “The process in our head was always to get [Anyways] out at the beginning of the year, go on tour, and after the tour, lock in until Nudy Land 2 is done. Coronavirus sort of f*cked everything up.”

The Atlanta native’s new track arrives after he shared a laid-back video for his track “All White” last month, which saw him enjoying some time with the homies, including his cousin 21 Savage, at a backyard kickback. Nudy also joined Deanté Hitchcock in a black-and-white video for their collaboration “Attitude.”