Young Nudy Searches His Atlanta Hometown For ‘Understanding’ In His New Video

Young Nudy followed an eventful 2019 with a new mixtape. Fresh on the heels of his 16-track project Anyways, Atlanta rapper Young Nudy graced his fans with a video accompanying “Understanding.”

“So you motherf*ckers don’t understand where the f*ck I’m coming from / So I had to explain to you motherf*ckers where the f*ck I’m coming from, see what the f*ck I’m sayin’?” Nudy raps at the track’s hook. And the video does just that by giving fans a glimpse into life in his East Atlanta hometown. Directed by iNightLyfe, Nudy’s “Understanding” visual rolls through clips of trap houses, gas stations, and cross streets of his neighborhood to give fans an understanding of where the rapper grew up.

Ahead of the release of Anyways, Young Nudy had his fair share of big-name features. The rapper released Sli’merre, the collaborative record with Pi’erre Bourne which served as his breakout project after an organic four-year rise. Nudy also featured on the songs “Sunset” and “Down Bad” from Dreamville’s Grammy-nominated album Revenge of the Dreamers. The latter track landed Nudy his first-ever Grammy nomination for Best Rap Song. Along with the Grammy nomination, Nudy was invited to join 21 Savage on his I Am > I Was tour early last year.

Watch “Understanding” above.

Anyways is out now via RCA. Get it here.