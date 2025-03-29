Atlanta’s rap community has been hit with another devastating loss. According to TMZ, Young Scooter, signee to Future’s Freebandz label, has died at 39 years old.

Sadly, yesterday (March 28) Scooter celebrated his birthday and hours later the “Real” rapper was pronounced dead at Grady Marcus Trauma Center. In the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office’s preliminary report, it states Young Scooter (real name Kenneth Bailey) was being treated by the hospital’s Emergency Medical Services team for extreme trauma to his leg.

Although details surrounding Scooter’s tragic death are still unfolding in an address made by Atlanta Police Department’s Lieutenant Andrew Smith, he suggested that Young Scooter’s death was the result of freak accident.

Lt. Smith told local reporters “an unidentified man,” which many believe to be Scooter suffered a severe leg injury while fleeing officers on foot. As a result of damage to his femoral artery Scooter died. When recounting the incident, Lt. Smith was sure to stress that no shots were fired by officers.

Although Future has not issued a public statement regarding Scooter’s death, other past collaborators have including Waka Flocka Flame. In two posts shared to his Instagram stories, Waka paid homage to the late musician.

“Street you had me crying before my show, my n****,” he wrote. “You are my f*cking backbone, n****. Damn brada.”

He followed that with: “Happy bday my brada. Damn, I can’t even pop it this year in AAU. Fly high street! One of them ones.”

Rick Ross also sent prayers in his Instagram stories.