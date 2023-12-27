By now, we’ve all seen that clip of rapper Waka Flocka Flame turning up at a music festival, after having mistaken a sign language interpreter for a dancer. In a recent interview with HipHopDX, Waka finally explained what happened in that moment, and how he eventually realized the lady on stage was a sign language interpreter.

Never forget when Waka Flocka thought the sign language interpreter was dancing and started dancing with her LMFAO pic.twitter.com/sMLu6YPBZt — The Based Messiah (@bniceloco) March 2, 2019

“[I realized it was a sign language interpreter] right after the concert,” Waka said. “Yo, shout out to the deaf community as well, man. We actually got a movie coming in the ESPY Awards. We definitely got some sh*t coming. I love that community, by the way. Because that community taught me a lot. Now I know how to get around people that speak other languages.”

Waka didn’t explain what his upcoming film with the deaf community would entail, or how exactly it came about. But he did, however, share that he learned a lot from his viral moment. Notably, why the first rows of the festival audience always seem to be moving.

“I always wondered like why the front two to four rows of every festival be lit,” he added. “They be lit as f*ck, but nobody know by law you supposed to have that for the [deaf] community — so they going off vibrations! That’s why they moving! Oh, I definitely fell in love.”

You can see the full interview above.