Young Thug Cries In The Club In His Mopey ‘Blaming Jesus’ Video

Young Thug is a lonely guy. At least, he is in the new video for his Uy Scuti song, “Blaming Jesus.” In the song, Thug confesses that he’s been a not-so-great partner to his lady, while also insisting that he’ll be okay getting dumped. “Baby, I’m sorry, okay / Just say you love me, okay?

You’re stayin’, I’ll be okay / You tired of me, okay,” he croons in the chorus.

Likewise, in the video, Thug is seen moping in a strip club, despite being surrounded by revelers. We also see him go to church, perhaps looking for absolution for his mistakes. The scene also reflects the bars that give the song its title: “I need real love in my face / Peace and blessings on my face / Let my love spread, this ain’t a phase / Blaming Jesus off of my faith.”

Considering the song’s topic, fans have already speculated that the track is addressed to Mariah The Scientist, Young Thug’s ex, who he allegedly cheated on despite her support throughout his recent legal issues.

Although he may have let her down, he doesn’t plan on doing so for his hometown, Atlanta. Earlier this month, he announced a Young Thug & Friends Hometown Hero concert at State Farm Arena. You can find more info here.

Watch Young Thug’s “Blaming Jesus” video above.

Uy Scuti is out now via YSL Records, Atlantic Records, and 300 Entertainment. You can find more info here.