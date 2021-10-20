Two years after he announced the project, Young Thug finally released his sophomore album Punk over the weekend. It featured big names like Drake, Future, Gunna, Travis Scott, and more, while also welcoming up-and-comers like Bslime, Strick, Lil Double 0, T-Shyne, and others. Another highlight was a posthumous verse from Mac Miller on “Day Before,” and during a recent interview on The Breakfast Club, Young Thug revealed an eerie coincidence behind the song.

“I was with Mac the day before he died,” Thug said. “He was at my studio and we did the song on my album. This sh*t is so crazy but coincidental. He came to the studio and did the song with me and the next day he died. And the name of the song is ‘Day Before.’ But the song is about like women … It was like flamboyant.”

He added, “I think deep on that because is that a sign? At some point, you’re wondering why? Have you ever just wished God could really talk to you?”

Thug recently performed a pair of songs — “Tick Tock” and “Love Your More” — on Saturday Night Live with help from Travis Barker, Gunna, and Nate Ruess. As for Miller, his estate recently uploaded his 2014 mixtape Faces to streaming services.

You can press listen to Young Thug’s interview on The Breakfast Club above.

Punk is out now via 300 Entertainment/Atlantic Records. Get it here.

