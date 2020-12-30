Young Thug has spent the better part of the last two days in hip-hop headlines thanks to a number of comments he made during a recent appearance on the Million Dollaz Worth Of Game podcast. The latest attention-grabbing moment came when the YSL rapper discussed Drake and other high-level hip-hop artists in terms of the ceiling they have when it comes to the level of success they can reach in the music industry.

“I was talking to the youngins the other day…a Hip Hop artist you can only go so far,” Thug said. “Once you’re Drake level, there’s nothing else you could do. At this point, they’re waiting on you to fall down. It’s no next level unless you go pop or something else. So, I’m always focused on the next level.” It’s an interesting point to hear from the Atlanta rapper considering the fact that hip-hop is today’s biggest and most popular genre, but despite that, it wasn’t the only eyebrow-raising point Thug shared on the episode.

The So Much Fun rapper also declared that the only way he would participate in a Verzuz battle is if it was against Lil Wayne. “It would probably have to be like [Lil Wayne],” he said. “Because you got to think — we got to talk about influence. We got to talk about everything. We got to talk about everything. It’s not just about no rap.” He also got attacked for his comments about Jay-Z and whether or not the Brooklyn legend had 30 songs he could play for an entire stadium of fans to rap along with him.

You can watch the Million Dollaz Worth Of Game podcast episode in the video above.

