Getty Image

Young Thug has established himself as one of the most beloved hip-hop figures of the decade, and last week, he did what a lot of rappers dream about: He released his debut album, So Much Fun. That said, it looks like he may not spend that much time basking in the glow of his achievement, because before we know it, he might start promoting a new album, one that could be out by September.

Thug is the subject of a new profile from Fader, and the piece reports that in late July, Thug declared he was working on another album called Punk, and that he hoped to release it in “two months.” He said of the album, “It’s most definitely touching music. It’s music that the world is going to embrace. […] [Punk] means brave, not self-centered, conscious. Very, very neglected, very misunderstood. Very patient, very authentic.” Fader‘s Jordan Darville also noted that Thug spoke “with more enthusiasm about this project than So Much Fun.”

Thug described the album as “real rap,” saying, “[Real rap is] letting people in, letting people know what you go through. Let them know that you the same. […] I just want to open up, Let people know that I’m not just a rapper, I’m a human being. Let people know whatever they go through, I done been through or somebody done been through it. Those are the things that make people grow. People that want to commit suicide, you might give them another chance.”

