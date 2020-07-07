Pop Smoke’s posthumous album, Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon, dropped last week. In a less official capacity, so too did a Smoke collaboration with Young Thug, Pusha T, and Gunna. The song, “Paranoia,” leaked, and on it, Pusha appears to reignite his feud with Drake. Genius notes that on the track, Pusha seems to reference Drake’s use of a patois accent and locations near Drake’s home of Toronto, among other things.

When Thug realized what was going on with the leak, he expressed his disapproval of Pusha’s lyrics. In a message posted on his Instagram Story last night, Thug said he doesn’t “respect” the verse because he isn’t involved in the beef. He wrote, “I don’t respect the pusha t verse on the song with me and gunna cause I don’t have nun to do with y’all beef nor does Gunna, and if I knew that was about him I would’ve made changes on our behalf.. this rapper sh*t so gay.”

There could be more posthumous Smoke music coming soon, and not just in the form of leaks. Recently, one of the late rapper’s friends suggested that a deluxe edition of the album could drop soon, on one condition.

