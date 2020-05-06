Young Thug Recorded His ‘Slime And B’ Mixtape In Just One Day

Less than a day after the release of Young Thug’s joint mixtape with Chris Brown, Slime & B, Thug revealed that it took him only a day to finish recording all his verses for the project. The Atlanta trap rap pioneer explained on Twitter, writing that, “I recorded all the verses in one day.”

I recorded all the verses in one day #OnGod — Young Thug ひ (@youngthug) May 6, 2020

The 14-song project was released to mixtape services and SoundCloud yesterday with almost no promotion but plenty of fanfare after both artists plugged it on their respective social channels. Fans quickly gravitated to the mixtape, which was released on Brown’s 31st birthday, causing both artists and the mixtape’s title to trend on Twitter. The project also featured appearances from veteran rappers E-40 and Too Short, Thug-associated trap rappers Gunna and Lil Duke, and Shad Da God, Hoody Baby, and Major9.

The tape was Young Thug’s second release in as many years as well as his second joint mixtape. He dropped Super Slimey in 2017 with Future and rumors have circulated that Future and Thug are working on a follow-up to that project with Gunna and Lil Baby. In the meantime, Thug released his debut album, So Much Fun, as well as a deluxe version.

