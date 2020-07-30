Just hours after tweeting and deleting the release date for a follow-up to his fan-favorite compilation album Slime Language, Young Thug now says the whole thing was a hoax perpetrated by a hacker who got access to his account.

The original tweet, which read “#slimelanguage 8-16,” was promptly removed, but not before fan accounts were able to grab screenshots and set the hype train in motion. However, Thugger himself logged in a couple of hours later to apply the brakes before it got too far out of the station. “Twitter was hacked,” he wrote.

Twitter was hacked 🖤 — Young Thug ひ (@youngthug) July 29, 2020

It’s easy to see why fans were so excited though. For one, Thug has so many irons in the fire at the moment — he announced his follow-up to So Much Fun, Punk, last year, he’s supposedly got a Super Slimey sequel on the way featuring Gunna and Lil Baby, and he could be working on any number rumored joint projects he’s teased over the past year — that the confirmation of any one project coming out would feel like a godsend.

In addition, the first Slime Language gave Thug a chance to highlight his Young Stoner Life records roster, which includes Gunna, Lil Duke, Lil Keed, and Thug’s sisters Dolly and HiDoraah and the highlight track, “Gain Clout.” It was well-received, debuting at No. 8 on the Billboard 200 and receiving generally favorable reviews. As of now, it doesn’t seem like a sequel is truly forthcoming but maybe seeing the fervor for one will inspire Thug to undertake yet another project for the fans.

