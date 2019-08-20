Getty Image/Uproxx Studios

The RX is Uproxx Music’s stamp of approval for the best albums, songs, and music stories throughout the year. Inclusion in this category is the highest distinction we can bestow, and signals the most important music being released throughout the year. The RX is the music you need, right now.

There are a lot of rappers like Young Thug, but there is only one Young Thug. There is no better evidence of this truth than the genre-bending, caterwauling Atlanta rapper’s official major-label debut, So Much Fun, which proves that no matter how many rappers are influenced by Thug’s experimental, avant-garde approach, they will never come close to being the original, one-and-only Young Thug.

Ever since his introduction to the world with the 2014 singles “Stoner” and “Danny Glover,” the eccentric, pitch-shifting hip-hop impressionist has entranced and mystified audiences with his convention-challenging antics and his bewildering, but catchy guest appearances on some of the hottest songs in music. While he slowly bubbled his way up from the underground with mixtape after mixtape, showcasing a work ethic and presentation influenced by his onetime hero Lil Wayne, he also ingratiated himself with the public — and, in some cases, alienated rap purists — with his over-the-top stunts and unusual, yowling take on trap music, becoming a pop culture icon along the way.

He’s as quick to start a genuinely dangerous rap beef with contemporaries like YFN Lucci — with whom he spent the weekend trading thinly-veiled threats and menacing gun talk — as he is to make Rap Twitter go haywire with his mixtape covers. In 2016, his Jeffery tape drew the ire of hip-hop conservatives whose minds were blown when Thugger appeared on the cover art in a samurai-inspired dress designed by Alessandro Trincone. Hip-hop’s fraught relationship with gender norms and toxic masculinity are well-documented; Thug’s open embrace of androgyny not only cemented his place in pop culture but also summed up his creative philosophy in one photo. He’s a rule-breaker, hell-bent on upending social norms as he establishes himself as one of rap’s most prominent cultural leaders.