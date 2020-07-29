Young Thug is always creating, and it’s easy to come to that conclusion: The Atlanta trap star is constantly delivering Instagram previews of his work as he works in the studio. After a few previews hit social media over the past few months, fans began to wonder if a new project was on the way. Shortly after Thug’s sister teased a surprise for fans from Thug, one set to arrive in August, the rapper tweeted, then deleted, some news that confirmed exactly what that surprise was.

SLIME LANGUAGE 2 COMING AUGUST 16 pic.twitter.com/LNNV6ztdcF — THUGGER DAILY ひ (@ThuggerDaily) July 29, 2020

The quickly-deleted tweet revealed the release date for his upcoming project, Slime Language 2, namely on August 16, which is also his 29th birthday. The project will serve as the successor to the 2018 compilation effort Thug released alongside a number of YSL Record artists, among them Lil Duke and Gunna as well as other notable names like Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Keed, Jacquees, and more. It’s safe to assume that Slime Language 2 will be a reunion of YSL artists and with guest appearances from other names.

The announcement arrives after Thug was involved in a social media spat with Pusha T after Thug criticized his choice to diss Drake on their leaked Pop Smoke single. New music featuring Young Thug was premiered on a July 20 episode of Travis Scott and Chase B’s .WAV Radio Beats 1 show.

