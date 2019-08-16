Getty Image

After releasing 18 mixtapes, three EPs, a label compilation, and a slew of hit features, Atlanta rapper Young Thug finally released his official debut album, So Much Fun, today and it lives up to its title. Aside from spotlighting more of Thugger’s quirky delivery and absurdist humor punchlines, it also shows his versatility and chemistry with his contemporaries, who also seem to be having a lot of fun playing off the genre-bender’s vocal experimentation and lyrical spitballing.

Future makes an appearance on “Sup Mate,” which finds the two bantering back and forth and having a ball mashing up British mannerisms with US inner city slang. They previously collaborated on the 2017 joint mixtape, Super Slimey, and the chemistry remains as indelible as ever. They recently began promising a Super Slimey 2, this time with Lil Baby and Gunna along for the ride.

Young Thug and Lil Uzi Vert seem like a match made in a dreamy, stoner heaven on “What’s The Move.” Given both rappers’ propensity for switching flows and even straight up warbling their way through some of their most iconic verses, that shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone.

Speaking of joint mixtapes, Young Thug and Juice WRLD have been teasing one of their own for the past few months, giving fans a sneak peek on Instagram Live late last year. “Mannequinn Challenge” is just one of the fruits of their collaboration and it’s got us hungry for more.

Besides Future, Juice, and Lil Uzi, So Much Fun also pairs Thugger with names both expected — Thug’s YSL artists Gunna, Lil Keed, and Lil Duke all make appearances — and unexpected. J. Cole and Travis Scott match up surprisingly well with Thug on the album’s lead single “The London,” while 21 Savage and Doeboy bring a different sort of Atlanta energy to the proceedings.

So Much Fun is out now via 300 Entertainment / Atlantic Recording Corporation. Get it here.

