Ladies and gentlemen, we’re officially in Young Thug season. The rapper’s last album came in the summer of 2019 with So Much Fun and since then, the rapper teamed with his YSL label for Slime Language 2, joined Chris Brown for Slime & B, and worked with countless other artists on various other songs. However, now it’s time for Young Thug to shine and the new era for the rapper comes with a new sound as well, one that’s easily heard on his new single “Tick Tock.”

The Atlanta rapper’s newest release takes heavy influence from the rock and pop world while keeping his trademark raps intact for what results in a riotous clash of genres. “Tick Tock” is a record Thug originally premiered at Miami’s Rolling Loud festival at the end of July. It’s there that he announced that his next album would arrive in the near future. “Yo so listen,” Thug said onstage. “I’m about to put this album out, right? It’s called Punk. Days later, he would perform the song as well as other new records from Punk during his NPR Tiny Desk. His set, which also featured an appearance from Travis Barker, is where the rapper revealed Punk is set to arive on October 15.

Young Thug first announced Punk during a profile with Fader, and in it, the rapper revealed what listeners can expect on the new project. “It’s most definitely touching music,” he said. “It’s music that the world is going to embrace. […] [Punk] means brave, not self-centered, conscious. Very, very neglected, very misunderstood. Very patient, very authentic.”

You can listen to “Tick Tock” in the video above.

