There are a fair number of siblings active in the music industry today: Chance The Rapper and Taylor Bennet; D Smoke and SiR; Chloe x Halle; VanJess. Then there’s Young Thug and his brother Unfoonk, who joined forces for the track “Real,” off the former’s newly released album Slime Language 2. The song has become one of the fan favorites off the project. And now there’s a music video, which begins with Unfoonk being released from jail and returning home, where he gets back to recording music. Thug eventually joins him for a makeshift studio session, kicking off what turns out to be a nice display of brotherly love.

The video for “Real” is the second that’s been released since Slime Language 2 arrived last Friday. The first was the one for “Ski,” in which Thug and Gunna threw a lavish pool party, with appearances from Swae Lee, Nav, Seattle Seahawks’ wide-receiver DK Metcalf, and fellow YSL members T-Shyne, Strick, and Lil Duke.

If you’re looking forward to hearing more from Young Thug, you can catch him on Cordae’s upcoming Just Until… EP which drops on Wednesday.

You can watch the “Real” video above.

Slime Language 2 is out now via YSL Records/300 Entertainment. Get it here.

