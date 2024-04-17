Louisiana rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again (known colloquially as NBA YoungBoy) has been arrested for possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person and a pattern of unlawful activity, according to Variety. Both are Class 2 felony charges. In addition, he was also charged with procuring or attempting to procure a drug/prescription, identity fraud, forgery, and possession of other controlled substances. YoungBoy — whose real name is Kentrell DeSean Gaulden — has been on house arrest in Utah since 2021, awaiting trial on separate charges of possession of two weapons as a felon and distribution and manufacturing of drugs.

No bail was set after his most recent arrest by the Cache County Sheriff’s Office, which occurred at around 3:00 pm yesterday.

The arrest is the latest in a long line of run-ins with the law for the 24-year-old rapper, who has become as well known for his legal issues and beefs with other hip-hop personalities as he has for his fan-favorite collaborations with rappers like Tyler The Creator.

His original felony, from which most of his issues appear to stem, was in 2016, when he jumped out of a vehicle and shot at a group of people in Baton Rouge. He pled guilty to a reduced charge of aggravated assault with a firearm and sentenced to probation.

In July 2022, he was found not guilty of gun possession by a felon after being pulled over in LA with a .45 pistol in his car. In 2019, he pled guilty to battery for a 2018 incident in which he was caught on camera beating his then-girlfriend and dragging her down a hotel hallway. Also in 2019, he was involved in a fatal shootout in Miami.