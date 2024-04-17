YoungBoy Never Broke Again
Getty Image
Music

YoungBoy Never Broke Again Was Arrested (Again) On Gun And Drug Charges In Utah, Where He Was Already On House Arrest

Louisiana rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again (known colloquially as NBA YoungBoy) has been arrested for possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person and a pattern of unlawful activity, according to Variety. Both are Class 2 felony charges. In addition, he was also charged with procuring or attempting to procure a drug/prescription, identity fraud, forgery, and possession of other controlled substances. YoungBoy — whose real name is Kentrell DeSean Gaulden — has been on house arrest in Utah since 2021, awaiting trial on separate charges of possession of two weapons as a felon and distribution and manufacturing of drugs.

No bail was set after his most recent arrest by the Cache County Sheriff’s Office, which occurred at around 3:00 pm yesterday.

The arrest is the latest in a long line of run-ins with the law for the 24-year-old rapper, who has become as well known for his legal issues and beefs with other hip-hop personalities as he has for his fan-favorite collaborations with rappers like Tyler The Creator.

His original felony, from which most of his issues appear to stem, was in 2016, when he jumped out of a vehicle and shot at a group of people in Baton Rouge. He pled guilty to a reduced charge of aggravated assault with a firearm and sentenced to probation.

In July 2022, he was found not guilty of gun possession by a felon after being pulled over in LA with a .45 pistol in his car. In 2019, he pled guilty to battery for a 2018 incident in which he was caught on camera beating his then-girlfriend and dragging her down a hotel hallway. Also in 2019, he was involved in a fatal shootout in Miami.

