NBA Youngboy Was Arrested On Gun And Drug Charges In Louisiana Along With 15 Others

Baton Rouge rapper Youngboy Never Broke Again — aka NBA Youngboy — was arrested Monday in his hometown, according to local news station WAFB9. Youngboy — real name Kentrell Gaulden — was among 16 people arrested on drug and firearm charges. Although the report is vague about what those charges may be, Youngboy is apparently facing several, including felony possession and stolen firearms charges. All 16 people arrested face similar charges.

Unfortunately for Youngboy, this constitutes yet another setback in a career that’s seen enough for a lifetime — and it arrives at the worst possible time for the 20-year-old rapper, just when he has an album to promote. His debut album, Top, was just released a few weeks ago, climbing to the top of the US Billboard 200 with 126,000 equivalent units sold/streamed. He was only just released from probation stemming from his 2018 battery/kidnapping case after pleading guilty to misdemeanor battery. He was caught on tape slamming his then-girlfriend to the floor in a hotel hallway and dragging her back to his room.

He spent some time in prison in 2019 after an altercation at another hotel and after violating his previous probation by using social media. He was released in August and placed on house arrest, only narrowly avoiding more prison time. With yet another arrest on his record, it’s entirely possible his luck is soon to run out.

