Yung Baby Tate is just as fun and high-spirited as she is talented. The latter was proven on her late 2020 EP After The Rain, which presented guest appearances from Flo Milli and 6lack. If that wasn’t enough proof of her extremely versatile skills, the videos that followed the EP brought out more of her colorful palette, and now, Tate continues her hot streak with her latest single, “Eeenie Meanie.” The new track presents the Decatur native fresh out of a relationship and in search of some new companions who fit her requirements for an ideal partner — whether it be exclusive or not.

The new song also comes with good news for fans of Tate. She plans on releasing a deluxe edition of After The Rain “very soon.” During an appearance on Fox Soul’s The Mix, Tate shared the news and promised “five or six” songs would be added to the project.

Tate’s new single comes after she dropped a color video for “I Am” with Flo Milli. She later sat down with Uproxx to share that Beyonce’s “Black Is King” was a big inspiration behind the visual.

You can give Tate’s “Eeenie Meanie” track a listen in the video above.

Yung Baby Tate is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.