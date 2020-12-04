This year saw the rise of many female rappers in the music world. Listeners were introduced to names like Flo Milli, Sukihana, and Mulatto, while they witness more familiar acts — Megan Thee Stallion, Blimes And Gab, and others — boost their stock and solidify their position in the game. Looking to insert her name into the conversation before the year ends, Yung Baby Tate arrives with her third project in as many years thanks to After The Rain, which comes with an enthusiastic collaboration with Flo Milli.

Standing tall in their respective positions in the rap game, Yung Baby Tate and Flo Milli flex some muscle on their first-ever collab, “I Am.” The track is a bouncy effort that finds them both in an extremely boastful state. “I am healthy, I am wealthy / I am rich, I am that b*tch,” they rap on the song’s hook, adding “I am gonna get that bag and I’m not gonna take your sh*t.” After hearing both verses from the young rappers, it’s clear that it’ll take more than a few insults to stifle their confidence.

Yung Baby Tate’s After The Rain is a seven-track effort that she’s released through Issa Rae’s Raedio label with guest an additional guest appearance from 6lack. As for Flo Milli, if you’re interested in more from the Alabama rapper, revisit her Ho, Why Is You Here? debut which Uproxx ranked at the sixteenth-best album of the year and the seventh-best hip-hop album of the year.

You can listen to “I Am” above.

After The Rain is out now via Raedio. Get it here.