Yung Bleu is currently on a US tour in support of his debut album, Moon Boy, but it hasn’t stopped him from showing how life is for him overseas. Fresh off a performance in New York, the Alabama native returns with a music video for “Unforgiving” with Davido and it finds both acts in Lagos, Nigeria for the visual. In it, Bleu grows up and falls in love with his childhood friend, and in order to show his appreciation for her, the singer decides to build a spaceship for her from scratch due to their mutual love for space.

Moon Boy arrived at the end of July complete with features from John Legend, HER, Kehlani, Moneybagg Yo, Big Sean, Drake, Jeezy, Gunna, 2 Chainz, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, and more. The album’s release has also been supported by videos for “Ghetto Love Birds,” “You’re Still Mine,” “Baddest,” and “Way More Close (Stuck In A Box).”

It’s all been smooth sailing for Bleu since Drake helped boost his popularity by remixing “You’re Still Mine” last summer. The addition of the Toronto rapper to the song helped pushed it into the top 20 of the Billboard singles chart.

You can watch the video for “Unforgiving” with Davido above.

Moon Boy is out now via Vandross Music Group Inc/Empire. Get it here.

