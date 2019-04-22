Getty Image

During his Sunday evening set at Coachella weekend one, Zedd brought out Katy Perry to perform their collaborative single “365.” For weekend two, the producer-DJ had an equally thrilling special guest take the stage. Country-pop superstar Maren Morris joined Zedd to perform their 2018 song “The Middle.”

“The Middle” was one of the top-selling, top-streamed singles of 2018, and for good reason. It’s a sugary-sweet pop anthem and spotlight for Morris’ powerhouse voice. The singer-songwriter’s music always danced over genre lines of country and pop anyway, but “The Middle” proved that Morris has the presence and panache to be a major pop star.

This performance is Morris’ first time playing Coachella, but she absolutely owns that stage. “The Middle” dials up the intensity from the get-go, and if Morris’ vocals are impressive on the recorded track, they’re even more so live. Even from fan-shot videos, you can see she electrifies the crowd — it’s almost like festival-goers enjoy attending performances by female artists. Between Ariana Grande’s headlining set and the dozens of talented women who dazzled crowds at earlier sets, hopefully the festival keeps it up and books some cool ladies for next year’s lineup (including Morris, of course).

Watch Maren Morris’ performance “The Middle” with Zedd above.