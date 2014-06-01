A Man Is Trapped In South Korea Because Of His Child’s Passport Doodles

I’ve always been told that my passport is the most important document I can have when traveling overseas. I don’t think I ever let it out of my sight once I set foot in another country and I certainly didn’t let anyone draw in it.

That’s where this Chinese man went wrong, allowing his child to get their hands on the passport and turn it into a work of art. Now he’s paying for it and begging for help online. From Metro:

The child got busy during a recent family trip to South Korea, where he took to the back page of his dad’s Chinese passport with a black pen and drew some really nice pictures of people, animals, and – obviously – added a bit more hair to his dad’s face. Classic. The only problem is that now his dad is stuck in South Korea because of his unrecognisable documentation, and authorities have warned it is likely he won’t be able to travel home with his son, and the rest of his party. The picture was originally posted on social networking site Weibo by the father, known only as Chen, alongside a plea for help.

At least he has this creative to cultivate now. Look at the talent in those pen strokes and the crazy funky hair on the passport photo. It’s a total improvement.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

(Via Metro / Tomo News)