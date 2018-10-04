Getty Image

Comedian and actress Amy Schumer was reportedly detained by Washington D.C. police at a rally protesting the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. Kavanaugh has come under fire for a number of sexual assault allegations since his recommendation by Donald Trump to the highest court in the land, drawing outrage across the country as Republicans push to confirm a man accused by multiple women of sexual wrongdoings.

Schumer took part in a rally on Capital Hill on Thursday that started at the E. Barrett Prettyman Federal Courthouse, where Kavanaugh works. The rally then moved to the Hart Senate Office Building, where protesters were led one-by-one through the building’s atrium by police as they were detained.

In a video posted on Twitter Thursday, an officer asked Schumer if she wanted to be arrested, implying that she would be detained if she did not leave the premises. She said “yes,” and is seen being led away by officers. The person taking the video, however, seems to have avoided detainment by the police.