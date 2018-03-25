Apple CEO Tim Cook Calls For Stronger, ‘Well-Crafted’ Privacy Rules Following Facebook’s Data Scandal

The fallout from the Cambridge Analytica scandal and Facebook’s handling of user data has many calling for sweeping changes to the social network. While users have already started to get behind the #DeleteFacebook movement, with some support from the co-founder of Whatsapp and entrepreneur Elon Musk who deleted the pages for SpaceX and Tesla from the site, others are calling for sweeping change.

Apple CEO Tim Cook is the latest voice calling for new regulations on data privacy and changes at Facebook, pointing out that it had been predicted for a long time and the latest situation should be the beacon for bringing about a solution. Cook was at the annual China Development Forum in Beijing according to Bloomberg, calling the situation with Facebook “dire”:

“I think that this certain situation is so dire and has become so large that probably some well-crafted regulation is necessary,” Cook said after being asked if the use of data should be restricted in light of the Facebook incident. “The ability of anyone to know what you’ve been browsing about for years, who your contacts are, who their contacts are, things you like and dislike and every intimate detail of your life — from my own point of view it shouldn’t exist.”

