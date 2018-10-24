Reports are coming in that as of Wednesday morning, the homes of Barack and Michelle Obama and Bill and Hillary Clinton, along with CNN’s New York City headquarters, were all sent packages containing explosive devices. Initial reports claimed that the White House had also received a suspicious package but have since been debunked. The news comes on the heels of billionaire investor and Democratic donor George Soros being mailed a similar suspicious package on Monday.

United States Secret Service has put out a statement regarding the devices, which apparently were all capable of exploding and bodily causing harm:

The U.S. Secret Service has intercepted two suspicious packages addressed to Secret Service protectees. Late on October 23, 2018, the Secret Service recovered a single package addressed to Former First Lady Hillary Clinton in Westchester County, New York. Early this morning, October 24, 2018, a second package addressed to Former President Barack Obama was intercepted by Secret Service personnel in Washington, DC. The packages were immediately identified during routine mail screening procedures as potential explosive devices and were appropriately handled as such. The protectees did not receive the packages nor were they at risk of receiving them. The Secret Service has initiated a full scope criminal investigation that will leverage all available federal, state, and local resources to determine the source of the packages and identify those responsible.

The Time Warner Center, where CNN broadcasts from, was evacuated Wednesday morning live on-air while delivering the news of packages sent to the Clintons and Obamas, and they have since been reporting live from outside on 58th Street.