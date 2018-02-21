American Evangelist Billy Graham Is Dead At 99

Billy Graham, an ordained Southern Baptist minister and one of the world’s most well-known Christian evangelists, has passed away at 99-years-old at his home in Montreat, North Carolina, early on Wednesday morning, according to spokesperson for the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association. Often referred to as “America’s pastor,” Graham gained international notoriety around the turn of the 20th century for his large indoor and outdoor sermons, which were broadcast on radio and television in the Unites States and abroad.
Over the course of his long, 60 year career, Graham provided spiritual counsel for every president from Harry Truman to Barack Obama. Of his relationships with the various commanders-in-chief, Graham once said, “Each one I’ve known long before they ever became president, been in their homes many times; always called them by their first names, until they became president.”
He was also friends with Martin Luther King Jr., whom he invited to preach with him at a New York City revival in 1957. Graham also bailed King out of jail when he was arrested in civil rights demonstrations in the 1960s.
The world famous preacher had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 1992, and he retired not long after, making only a handful of public appearances in the last 15 years of his life. Due to his declining health, Graham had turned his international ministry over to his son, Franklin Graham.
Only clicked to confirm it wasn’t Superstar Billy Graham.
They say the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree but holy shit something happened to Franklin Graham on the way down
He also criticized civil rights activist like MLK for focusing on changing laws rather than changing hearts. Yeah, he was an advisory to many presidents… in which he choose to say jack shit when having the opportunity to lend his voice & reach to support civil rights activities. Don’t want to make any waves and ruin the gravy train. Very Christian of him.
He was also, like pretty much every evangelist, a complete fucking hypocrite. When Mitt Romney ran, ol Billy said if people didn’t vote for him, God would be sadsies (paraphrasing, obviously). Prior to this, he claimed Mormons were a cult of the devil. He conveniently had his website remove his stance on Mormons being a cult right around the time he endorse Mormon Mitt. Party over God I guess.
In summation, another hypocritical “man of God” that made money hand over fist but didn’t little in the ways of walking in Jesus footsteps.
but yeah, RIP or whatever…..
Yeah they’re self serving hypocrites that do nothing for anybody. Oh wait here’s just a few things I found they’ve done with a simple web search.
Samaritan’s Purse Emergency Field Hospital arrived in Erbil, Iraq, on Christmas
Day aboard a 747 cargo jet. Inflatable buildings were
erected, two fully equipped operating rooms were open, and over 80
doctors, nurses, and staff cared for wounded and sick patients.
In Greece, Samaritan’s Purse served over 700,000 meals and provided
warm clothing to 14,000 refugees from places such as Syria and Afghanistan
In Haiti, Samaritan’s Purse distributed 8,000
blankets, 8,000 hygiene kits, 31,756 shelter tarps, and
11,375 water filtration systems to help storm survivors
rebuild their lives.
In Ecuador Samaritan’s Purse provided clean water to 50,000 earthquake victims and
met the shelter needs of 5,000 families. Their DC-8 made five
flights from North Carolina to Ecuador transporting relief
supplies and personnel as well as the field hospital.
Staff and local partners distributed more than 9,000 tarps,
6,500 hygiene kits, and 4,400 bucket-sized filtration kits so that
families would have safe water to drink. Their teams also installed
a large water filter to provide water for a hospital in the town
of Jama, and built latrines to improve sanitation at a camp
housing families displaced in the quake.
In Liberia Samaritan’s Purse bult a 46,000-square-foot hospital.
The new hospital includes operating rooms, labor
and delivery rooms, an emergency room, male and female wards, pediatric and
obstetric wards, outpatient and infectious disease departments, and a full lab
and imaging department.
Since 1993, Samaritan’s Purse has distributed 146.8 million gift boxes
worldwide through Operation Christmas Child.
Of course most of these massive ‘public personality’ money hungry preachers are hypocritical for whatever keeps the money faucet running, no shock there. It is a misnomer to say ‘another hypocritical man of God’, since that is hardly true. The VAST majority of clergy across this country live by fairly modest means, and do plenty right by their community. I had a grandfather, great grandfather and an uncle who were preachers and assure you there is NO money it if you are doing for the noble intended reasons. Most do, but that doesn’t make the headlines or show up on the blogs. Other than being provided a parsonage, they don’t make much.
Graham also forced integration at his revivals. But sure yeah he was totes racist
“Graham had good intentions, as his work desegregating his crusades demonstrated. But when his influence really would have counted, when he could have effected real change, real social transformation, he was too locked into last-days fearmongering to recognize the potential of the state to do good. We are all paying the price”
I never claimed him to be a racist. I said he turned his back on black people during the civil rights. For years he claimed people shouldn’t try to change government policies, but change their hearts. He was telling civil rights leaders to essentially calm down when trying to instill real change. He had all these connections to presidents, yet swallowed his tongue when he could have spoken up for people being mistreated…. very Christian of him.
Oh, but his organization took their donations and gave some money to poor people….. They also took in millions to themselves not including the millions in real estate the “church” owned (& didn’t pay taxes on) that he and his family had unlimited access to. Speaking of his family, his son one of which takes in a comfy 650k as CEO to their charity or 50% higher than the national average.
What was that that God said about rich people getting into heaven?
“Graham gained international notoriety around the turn of the 20th century for his large indoor and outdoor sermons, which were broadcast on radio and television in the Unites States and abroad.”
His fame arose in the late 1940’s. Why use the phrase turn of the 20th century?
