Getty Image

The cover story for the March 2018 issue of GQ is a deep dive profile of Brendan Fraser, which explores why the once leading man seemingly disappeared from Hollywood about a decade ago, only to turn back up in recent years as a cable drama series character actor. Unfortunately, there’s no simple explanation for Fraser’s somewhat self-imposed ostracization, which involves everything from surgeries after years of grueling stunt work to the crumbling apart of his marriage with actress Afton Smith.

After spending time with GQ staff writer Zach Baron in New York and London however, in a candid phone conversation Fraser hesitantly detailed what he felt was the final straw that made him want to retreat from the spotlight. In the summer of 2003 Fraser had been attending a Hollywood Foreign Press Association luncheon at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

As Fraser began to make his way out of the event, he encountered former HFPA president Philip Berk, who reached out to shake his hand. Berk later wrote in a memoir that “in jest” he pinched the actor’s ass, but Fraser has a shockingly different recollection of the incident. “His left hand reaches around, grabs my ass cheek, and one of his fingers touches me in the taint,” he told Baron. “And he starts moving it around.”

Fraser went on to say that the incident left him depressed and miserable.