Chris Christie Downplays Robert Mueller’s Grand Jury On Russia: Special Counsels Feel ‘The Need To Produce’

#Chris Christie #Russia #Donald Trump
08.06.17 8 months ago 10 Comments

On Sunday morning, Chris Christie took a break from yelling at baseball fans to once again swallow the meatloaf for Team Trump. In doing so, Christie appeared on CNN’s State of the Union while attempting to convince Jake Tapper that Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s recent grand jury impanelment in the Justice Department’s Russia investigation is no big deal.

In the above clip, Christie responded to Tapper’s question about whether it’s “fair game” for Mueller to follow the Trump campaign’s money trail while investigating possible campaign collusion with the Kremlin. In response, the much-maligned New Jersey governor suggested that Mueller could feel pressured to “produce” results to justify his position as special counsel:

“This is part of the problem with the special counsel … Special counsels, at times, historically, have felt the need to produce something in return for their appointment … in the end, though, Bob Mueller is a good man … and I trust that he’ll be very careful and not go on a fishing expedition … so far, there’s absolutely no evidence of any collusion at all between the Trump campaign and the Russians.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Chris Christie#Russia#Donald Trump
TAGSCHRIS CHRISTIEdonald trumpRobert MuellerRUSSIA

The RX

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 17 hours ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 3 days ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 1 week ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP