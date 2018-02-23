Last Gang

Late last year, Alice Glass said she endured “almost a decade of abuse” at the hands of former Crystal Castles bandmate Ethan Kath, writing at length in a post on her website about how he “exploited” her and had sexual contact that “wasn’t always consensual.” Kath was not pleased with the allegations, and he said shortly after they surfaced, “I am outraged and hurt by the recent statements made by Alice about me and our prior relationship. Her story is pure fiction and I am consulting my lawyers as to my legal options.”

Kath sued Glass for defamation, and today, she took to Twitter to reveal that the courts ruled in her favor, and that the lawsuit was dismissed: