Donald Trump gave a speech to a joint session of congress about border security and, in his mind, the need for a wall between the United States and Mexico to do something or other. The reasons for the billions he wants that has caused a government shutdown that’s impacted thousands of federal workers across the country were vague, and the scare-tactics were heavy.

Those that disagree with Trump were eager to see the Democratic response, which was broadcast on networks shortly after Trump’s speech wrapped up. What they got was, well, a bit of a disaster that was poorly received on social media.

Pelosi — the newly re-minted Democratic Majority Leader in the House — and Schumer — longtime New York State senator — are considered the leaders of a party that’s mostly tried to resist Trump’s mandates during his first two years in office. But despite retaking the House, many have been frustrated with party leadership and their complaints came to life on Tuesday in a wooden, lackluster response that felt to many like a missed opportunity.