As many companies are rushing to dissociate themselves with the NRA in the wake of the Stoneman Douglas High School school shooting, Dick’s Sporting Goods has announced that it will no longer be selling assault style rifles or high-capacity magazines at any of its retail stores, including the company’s offshoot hunting retail chain, Field & Stream. Additionally, the retailer has pledged not to sell any gun to anyone under 21 years of age.
It’s a huge move coming from one of the largest sporting goods retailers in the country, and the company’s 63-year-old chief executive, Edward Stack, is making it clear in no uncertain terms that the change of policy is in response to the Parkland tragedy.
“When we saw what happened in Parkland, we were so disturbed and upset,” said Stack, whose father founded Dick’s in 1948, in an interview with the New York Times on Tuesday evening. “We love these kids and their rallying cry, ‘enough is enough.’ It got to us. We’re going to take a stand and step up and tell people our view and, hopefully, bring people along into the conversation.”
Part of the reason for Stack’s decision was learning that the alleged gunman Nikolas Cruz had legally obtained a gun from the chain in November, although it was not the particular AR-15 used in the massacre. He is also advocating for common sense gun reform and calling on elected officials to follow suite.
“But it came to us that we could have been a part of this story,’’ he said. “We said, ‘We don’t want to be a part of this any longer,’” said Mr. Stack. “The whole hunting business is an important part of our business, and we know there is going to be backlash on this,” said Mr. Stack. “But we’re willing to accept that.”
He added, “If the kids in Parkland are being brave enough to stand up and do this, we can be brave enough to stand up with them.”
In 2012, Dick’s stopped selling assault style rifles after the shooting at Sandy Hook, but shortly after, quietly began selling them at Field & Stream. Stack claims that this time the changes will be permanent.
The company also released the following statements on Twitter Wednesday morning, writing that while their thoughts and prayers are with all of the victims and their loved ones, “thoughts and prayers are not enough.”
(Via New York Times)
Shit. I didn’t know they ever sold assault rifles since that would mean it was a select-fire weapon with fully automatic capability. Hate I missed out. Dang.
They do sell some overpriced semi-automatic weapons, though.
Cool with the age bump. The same should be done for the voting age, too, unless they’re in the military.
Yeah, we’re going to use the term “assault” going forward because it accurately denotes the purpose of such weapons. Appreciate your steadfast stupidity in the presence of progress. 18 year olds consistently vote in larger numbers than 20-25 year olds (Bump, 2015), so your opinion is, as usually, flawed and emotional.
Yeah, I really hated that last tragedy where 17 people were killed by voter forms, that age limit really should be changed.
Also they said clearly assault style, because that’s the easiest way to describe them, they also used the modern sport rifle term as well for sarcastic folk like yourself and you still missed it.
Semantics, but the article and Dick’s both say “assault-style” which is common parlance for these types of semi automatic rifles. So thanks for bothering to read.
Second, elections in America are now rigged by foreign governments, so the voting age really doesn’t matter because the votes themselves don’t matter
Since gun owners can’t regulate themselves, they have to be dragged kicking and screaming to reasonable discussion. Can you imagine if instead of wasting so much money on fighting reform, the NRA just came to an agreement on compromise? Could’ve been a watershed moment, instead of the same negligence.
Unless Dick’s is going to stop selling all weapons, this is a hollow gesture imho. People that I know (I’m not a hunter or NRA member, but I’m surrounding by outdoorsmen) don’t go to Dick’s to buy guns. They go to Cabela’s or some other retailer that actually has good prices for their wears. Reading the tea leaves here, Dick’s is going to be losing its ass in the outdoor/camping market because now they are going to be seen as hostile to outdoorsmen but they make their bones on the soccer mom/soccer dad crowd who hasn’t discovered Amazon yet and just go and drop stupid money for “one stop shopping”.
Just FYI: I don’t care what Dick’s does or doesn’t do. It’s up to them, it’s their business. The market will decide what happens to them next. But any time a business makes a decision like this, the two or three day bump in PR goes away and the teeth of the market takes in and any time there’s talk of boycotts there is always a backlash.
Every gun person I know (including myself) just gets them at gun shows because you can haggle prices between vendors and the selection is much better. I generally save 10-30% on firearms at the gun shows versus sporting goods stores.
I appreciate Dick’s for doing what’s within their power to keep a clean conscience even if it means the potential of reduced sales.
As an aside, is their anything more smug and/or redundant than ‘imho’? First of all, we know it’s your opinion…you are typing it so it’s fairly safe to assume it’s yours. Second, to call attention to one’s humility vis a vis “In my” is a contradiction at best and a hypocrisy at worst.
@MrScarface That’s a good point. It wasn’t meant for me to call out that I am humble (I’m not). The point was for me to understand that I’m sure that others have a different opinion than my own. That’s is fairly self-evident, I agree and I hope to learn from that!
Problem solved!
IF I PULL THAT OFF, WILL YOU DIE?
TELL ME ABOUT BANE! WHY DOES HE WEAR THE MASK?!
Its all about momentum. This is a common sense idea.. If Dicks does it and gets good press, maybe others will too. Dicks, unlike Cabelas, sells mostly soccer and other youth sport clothing. This is a good business move, provided they stick with it
They stopped selling them years ago, but I wouldn’t expect an Uproxx author to do research.
Dicks or Field and Stream have awesome prices on ammunition. Sign up for their club and get $10 credit for every $50 you spend. You also get points for exercising every day. They get a ton of my business.