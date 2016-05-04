Elizabeth Warren Unloads On Donald Trump In A Scathing Twitter Rant

#Election 2016 #Donald Trump
05.04.16 2 years ago 5 Comments
donald trump elizabeth warren the indian twitter takedown

Getty Image

Donald Trump might be closer than ever to the American presidency, but there’s a silver lining: Elizabeth Warren has our back. Warren previously roasted Ted Cruz on Twitter for calling his now-failed campaign a “significant sacrifice,” and now she’s here to get Trump.

First, Senator Warren takes a moment to express something like shock or resignation over Trump becoming the Republican nominee:

Her next several tweets are about how dangerous a Trump presidency would be.

So even though Trump might have to moderate his message now in order to appeal to the American public in a general election, these unfortunate elements might still carry over, especially since he doesn’t seem to mind KKK support, or violent supporters.

These two tweets lay out how harmful Trump’s foreign policy initiatives have the potential to be, according to Warren. While his ideas on national security might make no sense, it’s frighteningly clear that he has supported torturing terror suspects in the past.

Therefore Warren warns us to get serious about this election:

Like the Daily Intelligencer puts it, “Warren reassured Americans that she would personally fight to save them from their own questionable choices.”

Does this mean she’ll become Hillary’s running mate? At the very least, this hopefully means she’ll take a more visible role in the election from now on, including future Trump-centric talk show appearances.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Election 2016#Donald Trump
TAGSdonald trumpelection 2016elizabeth warren

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP