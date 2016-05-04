Elizabeth Warren Unloads On Donald Trump In A Scathing Twitter Rant

Getty Image

Donald Trump might be closer than ever to the American presidency, but there’s a silver lining: Elizabeth Warren has our back. Warren previously roasted Ted Cruz on Twitter for calling his now-failed campaign a “significant sacrifice,” and now she’s here to get Trump.

First, Senator Warren takes a moment to express something like shock or resignation over Trump becoming the Republican nominee:

.@realDonaldTrump is now the leader of the @GOP. It's real – he is one step away from the White House. — Elizabeth Warren (@elizabethforma) May 4, 2016

Her next several tweets are about how dangerous a Trump presidency would be.

Here’s what else is real: @realDonaldTrump has built his campaign on racism, sexism, and xenophobia. — Elizabeth Warren (@elizabethforma) May 4, 2016

There's more enthusiasm for @realDonaldTrump among leaders of the KKK than leaders of the political party he now controls. — Elizabeth Warren (@elizabethforma) May 4, 2016

.@realDonaldTrump incites supporters to violence, praises Putin, and is "cool with being called an authoritarian." — Elizabeth Warren (@elizabethforma) May 4, 2016

So even though Trump might have to moderate his message now in order to appeal to the American public in a general election, these unfortunate elements might still carry over, especially since he doesn’t seem to mind KKK support, or violent supporters.

.@realDonaldTrump attacks vets like @SenJohnMcCain who were captured & puts our servicemembers at risk by cheerleading illegal torture. — Elizabeth Warren (@elizabethforma) May 4, 2016

And @realDonaldTrump puts out out contradictory & nonsensical national security ideas one expert called "incoherent" & "truly bizarre." — Elizabeth Warren (@elizabethforma) May 4, 2016

These two tweets lay out how harmful Trump’s foreign policy initiatives have the potential to be, according to Warren. While his ideas on national security might make no sense, it’s frighteningly clear that he has supported torturing terror suspects in the past.

Therefore Warren warns us to get serious about this election:

What happens next will test the character for all of us – Republican, Democrat, and Independent. — Elizabeth Warren (@elizabethforma) May 4, 2016

It will determine whether we move forward as one nation or splinter at the hands of one man's narcissism and divisiveness. — Elizabeth Warren (@elizabethforma) May 4, 2016

Like the Daily Intelligencer puts it, “Warren reassured Americans that she would personally fight to save them from their own questionable choices.”

I'm going to fight my heart out to make sure @realDonaldTrump’s toxic stew of hatred & insecurity never reaches the White House. — Elizabeth Warren (@elizabethforma) May 4, 2016

Does this mean she’ll become Hillary’s running mate? At the very least, this hopefully means she’ll take a more visible role in the election from now on, including future Trump-centric talk show appearances.