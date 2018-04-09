.@FrankLuntz: "It's [@POTUS's] own tweets that are causing so much of the trouble… He should be focused on the economy and on taxes." #MediaBuzz pic.twitter.com/hbjdU6G7gz — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 8, 2018

On Sunday, Fox News media analyst Howard Kurtz was having a chat with Republican strategist and pollster Frank Luntz about how President Trump’s excessive Twitter habits tend to undermine his own agenda. His argument was plainly that instead of reporting on the economy and jobs and whatever else, the media focuses on whatever crazy thing Trump tweets out.

Luntz claimed that if Trump would stop tweeting about 30 percent of what he tweets that the media would take him more seriously, as opposed to tweeting about “fake news” all the time.

“Speaking of fake news,” Kurtz continued. “There is a new poll out from Monmouth University: ‘Do the media report fake news regularly or occasionally?’ 77 percent say yes,” he continued. The only problem is that the poll that made its way on screen was not the one he was referring to, but the one that ranked the major cable news outlets by trustworthiness, with Fox News coming in dead last at 30 percent.

.@FoxNews the least trusted US network. Here is the graph which got Fox News in a panic today. https://t.co/n5rA0xZ1LY pic.twitter.com/ES6pBoKN9E — Gerry Hassan (@GerryHassan) April 8, 2018

“That is not the graphic we are looking for — hold off,” Kurtz interjected. “Take that down, please!”