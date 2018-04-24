France Has Agreed To Work With The U.S. On A New Iran Deal After Trump Called The Current Deal ‘Insane’

Throughout the 2016 campaign and into his term, President Trump railed against the Iran deal that the U.S. signed along with several of its allies, threatening to withdraw from the deal while U.S. partners in the European Union declared their unwillingness to withdraw. However, the idea of supplementing the deal is gaining steam. During French President Emmanuel Macron’s visit to the White House today, Trump once again criticized the deal, calling it “insane” and “ridiculous” while threatening Iran with “big problems” if it resumes its nuclear program:

“It was insane. Ridiculous. It should have never been made … going to have big problems, bigger than they’ve ever had before.”

Along with Trump’s self-imposed deadline to strengthen the deal before Iran receives sanctions relief, President Macron said he would work on a supplementary deal that prevents long-term nuclear activity. Macron also said that Iran’s ballistic missile activity must be discussed in future negotiations, yet Iran has also suggested that it will reboot their nuclear program in the absence of the current deal.

While Macron did not address many of the things that President Trump wants in a new Iran deal, Trump said that he thought an agreement between France and the U.S. could be reached “fairly quickly.”

(Via KION, Politico & CNBC)

