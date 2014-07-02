Smelling Every Object Before It Goes To Space, This NASA Employee’s Got One Of The World’s Strangest Jobs

I’ve got a sorry excuse for a nose, as I’m allergic to just about every tree here in New York City and battling some kind of cold or sinus infection every other month. Thankfully George Aldrich isn’t afflicted in the same way, or else, Houston, we would definitely have a problem.

An employee at NASA for almost 40 years (!), his one and only job is to sniff everything before it gets sent off to outer space. As science tells us, not all objects react the same up there as they do down here, so Aldrich and his magical schnoz are basically in charge of preventing galactic disasters. No big deal. Except really big deal. Beat that Triumph the Insult Comic Dog and Taylor Swift-smelling creeper.

Watch a short video to learn more about Aldrich and his strange, one-of-a-kind gig.



Science Channel via Sploid