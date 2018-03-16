A Black Hawk Helicopter Has Crashed In Iraq, Killing Seven Service Members

03.16.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

A U.S. helicopter operating as a medevac crashed in western Iraq, killing all seven of the service members who were aboard. The incident occurred close to the Iraq-Syria border near al Quam, known for its rampant insurgent activity. However, the Pentagon tells the Wall Street Journal that the “the crash doesn’t appear to be a result of enemy activity,” although an investigation into the cause is ongoing.

In a statement, Brig. Gen. Jonathan P. Braga, director of operations for the anti-ISIS taskforce operating in the region, said, “This tragedy reminds us of the risks our men and women face every day in service of our nations. We are thinking of the loved ones of these service members today.” The names of those killed had not been released yet because next of kin were still being notified.

President Trump took time out of his busy schedule to express a similar sentiment on Twitter.

The incident is the second deadly crash of a military aircraft to occur this week. On Wednesday, the Navy confirmed that two aviators were killed Wednesday when their FA-18 fighter jet crashed off the coast of Key West, Florida.

(Via Wall Street Journal & CNN)

